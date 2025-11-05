EUROPE

EU lawmakers adopt new rules to reduce textile and food waste

The European Parliament on Sept. 9 adopted new rules to prevent and reduce waste from food and textiles in the EU. The rules amend existing rules on waste and introduce binding food waste reduction targets. EU member states will be required to reduce food waste from processing and manufacturing by 10% compared to the annual average of food waste between 2021 and 2023. They will have to reduce the amount of food waste generated by retail, restaurants, food services and households by 30% per capita compared to the annual average between 2021 and 2023. Member states will be required to set up new extended producer responsibility (EPR), designed to make producers responsible for the full life cycle of their goods. EU and non-EU textile producers that make products available in the EU will have to cover the costs of their collection, sorting and recycling within 30 months of the new rules’ entry into force. The Council of the EU, composed of government ministers of the 27 EU member states, adopted the measures in June. The rules were published in the EU Official Journal on Sept. 26. EU countries have 20 months to incorporate the rules into national legislation.



European Commission publishes guidance on applying sustainable finance rules to the defense sector

The European Commission on Sept. 15 published guidance for companies on how they should apply the EU’s sustainable finance framework and regulation like the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) to the defense sector. It said due diligence requirements under the CSDDD do not extend to the activities of companies’ downstream business partners related to military products when the authorities of EU member states have authorized their export. The document also clarifies that the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation covers the disclosure of four categories of controversial weapons, including biological weapons, chemical weapons, cluster munitions and anti-personnel mines and is in line with international conventions on prohibiting controversial weapons. The Commission also said companies operating in the defense sector can claim alignment with the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities through investments in carbon-neutral transport and buildings.



UK regulator proposes amendments to sustainability-related reporting requirements

The Financial Conduct Authority on Sept. 10 proposed amendments to the UK’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) clarifying how investment firms may apply the rules and giving them more flexibility on publishing sustainability reports. The SDR is a disclosure framework for investment firms that has been phased in in the UK since 2024. Under the amendments, managers of index-tracking funds would be allowed to invest in assets according to an evidence-based standard that measures the sustainability of the asset. Under the current rule, managers are required to select assets, and the FCA said it had received feedback that the rule is challenging for index-tracking funds as fund managers do not select assets. The proposals would also allow investment firms to publish sustainability reports on specific products for a reporting period of less than 12 months, or for a time period during which neither a sustainability label nor sustainability terms were used. Under the current rule, investment firms are required to cover a reporting period of 12 months and to publish the report within 16 months after the manager first uses a sustainability label or sustainability-related term.