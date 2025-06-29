May 2025 — ISSB guidance on emissions disclosure, India's climate finance taxonomy, EU bank regulator proposes simplified sustainability reporting

Regulation is shaping the sustainability agenda and changing the way companies do business in different jurisdictions, but keeping pace with constant regulatory updates has become a mammoth task for businesses and investors. In this recurring series, S&P Global Sustainable1 presents key developments to sustainability regulations and standards from around the world.

In this month's update, we look at guidance from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) on greenhouse gas emissions disclosure, India’s draft climate finance taxonomy and the EU banking regulator’s proposed amendments to its sustainability-related disclosure requirements.