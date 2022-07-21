June 2022 — EU board diversity, green finance in China

Regulation is shaping the sustainability agenda and changing the way companies do business in different jurisdictions, but keeping pace with constant regulatory updates has become a mammoth task for businesses and investors. In this recurring series, S&P Global Sustainable1 presents key environmental, social and governance regulatory developments and disclosure standards from around the world. In this month’s update, we look at an agreement between the European Parliament and EU governments on gender quotas on boards, new green finance guidelines in China for financial institutions and Canada’s new carbon emissions offset credit system.

Europe

EU reaches agreement on board gender quotas

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU, made up of government ministers from the 27 EU member states, reached a provisional agreement on June 7 on a draft bill to increase the representation of women on corporate boards. At least 40% of non-executive director positions, or 33% of all director posts, must be occupied by the under-represented sex, the European Parliament said in a statement. Companies will need to comply with the new rules by June 30, 2026. Listed companies will have to disclose their board’s gender composition to their national authorities annually. If they fail to meet the quotas, they will have to explain why and may face fines or penalties. Small and medium-sized businesses with fewer than 250 employees will not be subject to the quotas, the parliament said.

EU strikes deal on new sustainability reporting rules

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached on June 21 a provisional agreement on new sustainability reporting rules for companies. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, proposed by the European Commission in April 2021, is a reform of the EU’s Non-Financial Reporting Directive introduced in 2014 to require large companies to report on environmental and social issues. The Council said the reform introduces more detailed reporting requirements on large companies to report on environmental issues and human rights, as well as governance criteria. The rules will be effective from Jan. 1, 2024, for companies already subject to the NFRD; from Jan. 1, 2025, for companies not already required to report under the NFRD; and from Jan. 1, 2026, for listed small- and medium-sized businesses.

EU supervisory bodies clarify SFDR technical standards

The European Supervisory Authorities, which include the European Securities and Markets Authority, the European Banking Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, published on June 2 a number of clarifications on the draft technical standards issued under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. The SFDR has been phased in since March 10, 2021, and requires asset managers, pension funds and insurers to disclose how they consider ESG risks in their investment decisions. The ESAs stipulate that principle adverse impacts, or the negative impacts of investment decisions on sustainability criteria, are mandatory for the “do not significantly harm” disclosures intended to confirm that an investment does not harm any of a financial product’s environmental or social sustainable goals. The supervisory authorities also said requirements to disclose the “minimum proportion” of taxonomy-aligned investments in precontractual financial product disclosures are “binding commitments" to provide transparency for investors. The EU taxonomy is a classification system of sustainable economic activities.

Council of EU adopts negotiating position on EU climate package

The Council of the EU, which brings together government ministers from the 27 EU member states, adopted on June 27 and June 29 its negotiating position on several proposals in the European Commission’s broad Fit for 55 climate package presented in July 2021. The plan is designed to reduce carbon emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels by 2030. The Council said it had agreed to keep the 61% emission reduction targets in sectors covered by the EU’s Emissions Trading System, or ETS. It also approved the phasing out of free allowances for sectors subject to a proposed carbon levy on some imports — the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM — over a 10-year period between 2026 and 2035. It also agreed to set a binding EU-level target of 40% of energy from renewable sources in the overall energy mix by 2030. The EU Parliament said it was in favor of increasing the ETS’ 2030 emissions target to 63% from 61%. It also said it supported introducing the CBAM earlier as well as ending free ETS allowances by 2032. The Council and the European Parliament are now set to negotiate on the directives’ final text.

EU securities market regulator publishes results of ESG ratings consultation

The European Securities and Market Authority on June 27 published the results of its consultation on the ESG ratings space, writing that users of ESG data and ratings cited poor coverage of specific sectors, insufficient granularity of data and a lack of transparency on the methodologies of ESG rating providers. The regulator also said that the ESG ratings space is split between a few very large non-EU providers and many significantly smaller EU entities. Although respondents were spread throughout about half the 27 EU member states, many of them were concentrated in just three countries, ESMA said.

U.K. regulator launches consultation on actuaries’ consideration of climate change risks

The U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council, which oversees auditors, accountants and actuaries, published a consultation on June 15 on proposed changes to actuarial standards that would require actuaries to consider climate change risks in their work. The proposed requirements would ensure actuaries include climate as well as environmental, social and governance risks in calculating future material risk, the regulator said. While actuaries have built experience in more established risks, they need to take non-traditional risks such as climate change into greater consideration, the FRC said. The consultation closes on Sept. 7.