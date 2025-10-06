August 2025 — EU Circular Economy Act, Singapore delays implementation of climate reporting requirements, UK draft transition finance guidelines

ASIA-PACIFIC

Australia opens consultation on guidance for climate-related transition planning

The Australian Treasury on Aug. 15 opened a consultation aimed at establishing guidelines designed to support companies in their climate-related transition planning. The guidance would encourage companies to align their transition planning with international standards such as the IFRS Transition Planning Taskforce Disclosure Framework. It would outline what policies and regulations companies should consider in their decarbonization and adaptation strategies. It also would set out what metrics and targets companies should use in terms of transition planning and how companies should approach transition planning with regards to their supply chain and other sectors. The consultation ran until Sept. 24. The government aims to publish the guidelines, which are voluntary, by the end of 2025. They are one of the priorities of Australia’s Sustainable Finance Roadmap, published in June 2024, which sets out how the country aims to implement sustainable finance reforms.

Singapore pushes back deadlines for some climate reporting requirements

Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and Singapore Exchange Regulation on Aug. 25 announced a delay in implementing some climate reporting requirements for some companies due to an “uncertain global economic landscape” and to give smaller companies more time to prepare for climate disclosures. Companies listed on the Straits Times Index (STI), Singapore’s blue-chip index, will continue to report on climate-related disclosures as of financial year 2025, while other listed companies with a market capitalization of at least S$1 billion will report as of financial year 2028 instead of financial year 2025, and listed companies with a market capitalization of less than S$1 billion will report as of financial year 2030. Reporting on Scope 3 emissions, which are those that occur up and down a company’s value chain, remains mandatory for STI constituents as of financial year 2026 but becomes voluntary for other listed companies. All listed companies will continue to report Scope 1 emissions, which come from direct operations, and Scope 2 emissions, which are indirect emissions primarily derived from purchased energy, as of Jan. 1, 2025. External limited assurance for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions will be mandatory for all listed companies as of financial year 2029 instead of financial year 2027.

China to create national carbon trading market by 2030

The Chinese government on Aug. 25 announced plans to establish a national carbon trading market based on a cap-and-trade system with both free and paid allocations by 2030. The country currently has eight pilot emission trading systems in place. It also said it would introduce absolute emission caps for industries with relatively stable emissions by 2027. It also plans to complete the creation of a national voluntary greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction trading market aligned with international standards by 2030. It also said the national carbon emissions trading market, which currently covers the power generation, steel, cement, and aluminum sectors, would expand to include all high-emitting industries and that a voluntary GHG emission reduction trading market would expand to cover all major sectors by 2027. The country currently has a voluntary market called the China Certified Emission Reductions.