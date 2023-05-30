April 2023 – EU law on aviation emission reductions; Australia’s green bond plans; Chile’s lithium nationalization plans

Regulation is shaping the sustainability agenda and changing the way companies do business in different jurisdictions, but keeping pace with constant regulatory updates has become a mammoth task for businesses and investors. In this recurring series, S&P Global Sustainable1 presents key environmental, social and governance regulatory developments and disclosure standards from around the world.

International Latin America and the Caribbean Europe United States and Canada Asia-Pacific





International

Companies can focus on climate only in ISSB standards’ 1st reporting year

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) on April 4 announced that companies can take a phased-in approach to reporting under its forthcoming sustainability standards, allowing them to focus only on climate-specific information in the first reporting year of 2024 and wait to add other sustainability-related disclosures in 2025. The ISSB standards are expected to be finalized by the end of the second quarter of 2023 and could form the basis for a unified climate and sustainability disclosure framework for companies and investors globally. The ISSB said it will relax other elements of the standards for the full first year a company uses the standards, including not having to report on Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions — the indirect emissions that occur up and down a company's value chain — or having to provide comparative information.

Latin America and the Caribbean

Chile announces plans to nationalize lithium production

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on April 21 plans to nationalize the lithium industry through the creation of a state-owned lithium company. Under the proposal, which Boric’s administration would send to Chile’s legislature, the state would take a majority stake in all new lithium projects as well as all new contracts for existing projects. Chile’s state-owned copper miner Codelco and state-owned mining firm Empresa Nacional de Minería (ENAMI), which partners with small miners, would oversee lithium production and the development of public-private partnerships. New lithium exploration contracts would be awarded through public tenders, and private companies that win contracts would obtain preferential rights to partner with a state-owned company. Lithium, often referred to as “white gold,” is key to electric battery production and the energy transition. Chile is the world's second-largest lithium producer and had the fifth-largest lithium exploration budget in 2022.

Europe

EU legislators agree on new law to reduce aviation emissions

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU, made up of government ministers of the 27 EU member states, reached an agreement on April 25 on a proposal designed to help the aviation sector cut emissions. The proposed rules would require fuel suppliers to blend sustainable aviation fuels with kerosene in increasing amounts from 2025, the European Commission said. Under the new rules, aviation fuel suppliers would be required to ensure that all fuel made available to aircraft operators at EU airports contains a minimum share of 2% of sustainable aviation fuels from 2025 and, from 2030, a minimum share of synthetic fuels. By 2050, the amount must reach 70% of fuel supplies. Aircraft leaving EU airports would refuel with only enough fuel for the outgoing flight to avoid emissions related to extra weight or carbon leakage caused by carrying excess fuel to avoid refueling with sustainable fuels, the Commission said. Airports would have to ensure adequate infrastructure to enable planes to refuel with sustainable fuels, it said.

EU bank regulator launches consultation on diversity and gender pay gap data collection

The European Banking Authority (EBA), which regulates EU lenders, launched on April 24 a consultation on guidelines for collecting data on banks’ and investment firms’ diversity policies and practices as well as the difference between men’s and women’s salaries at management level. The guidelines include templates and instructions for the collection of diversity data, the EBA said. The guidelines are designed to enhance the transparency of the EBA’s work on diversity and gender, improve the quality of collected data and raise financial institutions’ awareness of these issues, the regulator said. A public hearing will take place on June 12, 2023. The deadline for comments is July 24, 2023.







European Central Bank calls for banks to improve quality of climate risk disclosures

European banks have made progress in reporting on climate-related risks, but they need to improve the quality of their disclosures to be ready to comply with upcoming regulation, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on April 21 on the publication of its third annual review of lenders’ climate-related disclosures. The percentage of significant banks disclosing material exposures to climate and environmental risks rose to 86% in the April 2023 assessment from 36% the year before, the ECB said. However, only 6% disclose adequate information, it said. Half of the banks provide information on financed emissions, but it is incomplete or not properly substantiated, the ECB said. As a result, banks appear “largely unprepared” for the European Banking Authority’s new reporting standards on ESG risks, which will start to take effect from June 2023, the ECB said.





EU supervisory bodies propose amendments to EU sustainable disclosure rules

The three European supervisory bodies on April 12 launched a consultation on amendments to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, or SFDR, which has been phased in since March 10, 2021. The supervisors, which include the European Securities and Markets Authority, the European Banking Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, are proposing additional voluntary and mandatory social indicators for disclosures on principle adverse impacts, or the negative impacts of investment decisions. The proposed mandatory social indicators include topics such as exposure to tobacco companies and share of employees earning less than an “adequate” wage, among others, according to the joint consultation paper. The proposals also include additional disclosures for financial products on greenhouse gas reduction targets, including information on intermediate targets and how targets will be achieved. The supervisors are also proposing changes to disclosures on how sustainable investments “do not significant harm” to the environment and society. The consultation is open until July 4, 2023.

United States and Canada

US establishes White House Office of Environmental Justice US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on April 21 that establishes a new White House Office of Environmental Justice, which will coordinate the implementation of environmental justice policies across the federal government. The order also directs federal agencies to improve the protection of vulnerable communities disproportionately exposed to environmental and health hazards. Agencies must take measures to prevent the impact of pollution and climate change on people from all communities, regardless of race, background, income, ability, tribal affiliation or location, the White House said. The order also requires agencies to warn nearby communities of toxic substance releases from federal facilities and to hold public meetings on health risks.

US proposes new carbon emissions standards for cars and trucks The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on April 12 proposed new vehicle emissions standards aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions by almost 10 billion metric tons by 2055, which represents more than twice total US emissions in 2022. The proposed standards would first apply to cars and medium-duty vehicles such as trucks and SUVs for 2027 to 2032 year models. They expand on emission rules finalized in December 2021, which require combined fleetwide emission reductions of 28% from model years 2023 to 2026. The new proposed standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles would require additional reductions of 56% and 44%, respectively, by 2032 compared with 2026. The EPA predicts that EVs could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales by 2032.