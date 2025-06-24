Understanding the UAE Climate Law

The UAE Climate Law is a legal framework aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change through the management of GHG emissions. The law mandates that all “sources” of emissions, defined as “public and private legal persons, as well as individual enterprises,” actively monitor, report and verify their GHG output, according to a summary of the law published by the UAE. The law’s primary objectives include reducing climate change effects on the environment, economy and society, promoting transparency and aligning with national sustainability goals. By requiring organizations to disclose their emissions data, it enhances accountability and public awareness. The law supports the country’s framework for building an economy that is less reliant on oil, known as UAE Vision 2030, by encouraging lower emissions, cleaner energy and planning for climate risks.

The UAE Climate Law has a wide-reaching scope. According to S&P Global data, approximately 9,300 industrial companies across diverse industries, including manufacturing and construction, will be affected. Around 200 publicly listed entities are also subject to regulatory oversight, alongside about 4,900 businesses in the consumer goods sector. Financial institutions, including approximately 3,000 companies in the banking and finance sector, will also be impacted. Additionally, 35,000 private businesses operating in various sectors, including services and retail, will need to comply with the law. There is a compliance timeline of one year for affected entities.

The UAE Climate Law outlines several requirements for entities to comply. First and foremost, entities are required to monitor, report and verify their GHG emissions accurately. This involves tracking emissions sources, quantities and reduction measures, and disclosing this information regularly. Second, companies must establish decarbonization targets that align with national-level sector-specific goals. In addition, organizations are required to develop and implement strategies that not only reduce emissions but also enhance their resilience to the impacts of climate change. This includes identifying potential risks and developing plans to address them.