Key takeaways from London Climate Action Week on the road to COP30

London Climate Action Week (LCAW) is an annual series of events that helps us understand the direction of travel in the run-up to COP30, the UN Climate Conference in Brazil this November. LCAW was founded in 2019 by climate change think tank E3G in partnership with the Mayor of London, and in 2025, the mood was positive. Despite some recent market deceleration on sustainability, the week gained momentum this year, with Reuters reporting that the event more than doubled in size from 2024, drawing more than 45,000 attendees across more than 700 events.

Multiple stakeholders convened during the week to discuss finance, corporate action, policy, innovation, carbon markets, nature, and other key sustainability topics. While there is always a strong emphasis on climate finance, this year the themes of climate resilience and transition finance gained prominence.

At the heart of the action was the Guildhall Climate Innovation Forum, which champions the role of the real economy in delivering the transition, serving as a platform for sharing examples of leadership, innovation and collaboration — and S&P Global was again proud to be a strategic partner.

Taken together, the week’s events help shape the global discourse on climate action and the role of finance. Below we outline four key takeaways that we expect to carry forward to a busy fall season of climate-focused events.

1. Climate resilience and insurance are a growing focus

Insurers have emerged as both key stakeholders and drivers of change in a rapidly changing world. Some estimates put the global insurance protection gap at $1.8 trillion, and higher costs of insurance against extreme weather events and chronic climate impacts are bringing this issue into sharper focus.

Building resilience can help address this challenge. For example, digital infrastructure can support smarter cities in responding to extreme events. Nature also has an important role to play. For example, wetlands can regulate floods, green roofs can reduce extreme heat, and cover crops can improve soil quality and moisture retention.

During the week, there were several key discussions to help advance these topics.

For example, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) launched a public consultation on the draft Physical Climate Risk Appraisal Methodology 2.0, which S&P Global Sustainable 1 has been pleased to support. This is a practical and standardized methodology for assessing and managing physical climate risks, in line with investors’ financial materiality considerations and risk-return profiles.

During a roundtable organized by the Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance (CCFLA), Resilient Cities Network (RCN) and global insurance group Howden, leaders from the public and private sectors met to explore how to unlock and scale urban climate finance. Participants agreed on the need to develop more capacity and expertise within municipalities to define and access finance for adaptation and resilience.