For many years, the Yearbook has served as one of the more comprehensive annual publications on the state of corporate sustainability, reflecting on developments of the past year and providing an outlook on upcoming environmental, social and governance issues. This year, for the first time, we are publishing the Yearbook under the S&P Global Sustainable1 brand. Formed in early 2021, Sustainable1 brings together foundational elements of S&P Global’s ESG research and analytical capabilities. Building on strong legacy brands such as Trucost and SAM, Sustainable1 serves as a source for sustainability intelligence within S&P Global, helping to drive thought leadership and innovative product solutions for the market.