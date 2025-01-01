S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
For many years, the Yearbook has served as one of the more comprehensive annual publications on the state of corporate sustainability, reflecting on developments of the past year and providing an outlook on upcoming environmental, social and governance issues. This year, for the first time, we are publishing the Yearbook under the S&P Global Sustainable1 brand. Formed in early 2021, Sustainable1 brings together foundational elements of S&P Global’s ESG research and analytical capabilities. Building on strong legacy brands such as Trucost and SAM, Sustainable1 serves as a source for sustainability intelligence within S&P Global, helping to drive thought leadership and innovative product solutions for the market.
The Sustainability Yearbook represents an annual snapshot of the work being done within Sustainable1. Our research on corporate sustainability is underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA, a research process that has been evolving since 1999 to capture ESG metrics and data on increasingly complex sustainability topics.
Our data and analytics are supported by expertise from across S&P Global’s divisions. Our key focus areas this year include five topics spanning the E, the S and the G that will continue to drive corporate sustainability strategies in 2022 and beyond.