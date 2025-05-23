S&P Global Offerings
We asked companies that have participated in the CSA what they would share with companies that are new to the process based on their own experience.
Speakers:
- Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (Tony Cudmore)
- Allianz (Fatna Ait Athmane)
- Rio Tinto Group (Froydis Cameron-Johansson)
- UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Sami Lundgren)
- Norsk Hydro ASA (Kirsten Margrethe Hovi)
Don't do this all yourself- leverage internal teams. Work with others, look at the public disclosures you have, look at your peers’ public disclosures- especially ones that score high on the CSA- they're doing something right. Also consider your direction of travel. Look for things on a year over year basis that you can improve faster than others. You're not going to get an A+ the first, third, or fifth time you do it.
Hank Stafford
Senior Director Sustainability Strategy, Vistra Corp
Try not to get overwhelmed by the CSA and submission process. While it can seem daunting at first, remember that you’re not starting from scratch. Companies that participate often have the option to ‘prefill’ responses in the survey using previously assessed data, which simplifies the process significantly. Your main tasks will be to review this information for accuracy and make any necessary updates or additions. Additionally, the CSA Portal is user-friendly and very easy to navigate. My best advice is to stay calm and focused, and don’t be afraid to ask questions if needed.
Derek Noah
Senior Manager, Sustainability Strategy & Reporting, Teleflex Incorporated
My key piece of advice is to approach it not as a questionnaire, but as a valuable tool for your business. It’s important to consider how the questions can benefit your organization rather than viewing them merely as something to complete. This shift in mindset has been one of the most significant factors in transforming my perspective on how to effectively respond to the CSA.
Lindsay Napier
Senior Sustainability Specialist, Hudbay Minerals, Inc.