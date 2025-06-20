S&P Global Offerings
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Companies that have participated in the CSA since its inception in 1999 have experienced both the evolution of the assessment and their own companies. We asked these organizations to share what they believe was the most valuable changes were over this period of time.
The S&P Global CSA is both your yardstick to measure how we are doing, and our lighthouse to know how we should be. It helps us review, introspect and implement a strategy that impacts positively and creates a sustainable value for all our stakeholders.
Sandeep Chadna
Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra