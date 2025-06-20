S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
We asked companies to provide examples of the benefits they receive from responding to the CSA.
Speakers: Acciona (José Luis Blasco), AT&T (Ben Kruse), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (Dr. Naresh Tyagi), Grupo Bancolombia (Franco Piza)
Speakers: Acciona (José Luis Blasco), AT&T (Ben Kruse), Grupo Bancolombia (Franco Piza), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. (Dr. Naresh Tyagi), Volvo Car Group (Niklas Kilberg)