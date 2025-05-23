S&P Global Offerings
We asked companies to share how participating in the CSA and receiving the related benchmarking data helps their organizations to make decisions.
Speakers:
- Allianz (Fatna Ait Athmane)
- Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (Tony Cudmore)
- Rio Tinto Group (Froydis Cameron-Johansson)
- UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Sami Lundgren)
- Norsk Hydro ASA (Kirsten Margrethe Hovi)
For KASIKORNBANK, CSA is not only a score but also a comprehensive health check-up for our company, helping to diagnose areas for improvement and defining sustainability strategies. Participation in the CSA followed by detailed benchmarking feedback has been instrumental in preparing us for investor discussions, enhancing our engagements, and readiness for these crucial interactions.
KASIKORNBANK
I really like that the CSA provides detailed explanations, rationale, structure, and expected responses for each question. This clarity helps us understand what the CSA is looking for and how it's graded, allowing us to avoid ambiguity and be more precise in both our answers and the supporting disclosure.
Oxana Shaham
Manager, Sustainability Reporting, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings