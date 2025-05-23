We asked companies to share how participating in the CSA and receiving the related benchmarking data helps their organizations to make decisions.

Speakers:

- Allianz (Fatna Ait Athmane)
- Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (Tony Cudmore)
- Rio Tinto Group (Froydis Cameron-Johansson)
- UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Sami Lundgren)
- Norsk Hydro ASA (Kirsten Margrethe Hovi)

Ready to Get Started?

Two-month participation windows are available, starting at the beginning and middle of each month from April to November.
See Timeline

CSA Tutorials

Need help? See our tutorials for guidance on various aspects of participating in the CSA.
Learn More

Testimonials