DJSI Member companies will no longer receive an emblem.

Please note that the DJSI constituents published as of December 16, 2024, are pro forma and subject to change until the official component list is released on Monday, December 23, 2024 on the DJSI Annual Review page. Therefore, no external communications should be made before that date. Additionally, S&P Global does not review or approve press releases, nor does it comment on communication plans.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will be renaming a number of its sustainability and ESG-related indices (see Index Announcement). As part of this update, the family of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) will be renamed Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices. The changes will become effective on Monday, February 10, 2025.

Please ensure that your communication refers to the correct index name, depending on the communication date.