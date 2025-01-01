S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
DJSI Toolkit
We encourage all companies included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) to communicate their achievement.
DJSI Member companies will no longer receive an emblem.
Please note that the DJSI constituents published as of December 16, 2024, are pro forma and subject to change until the official component list is released on Monday, December 23, 2024 on the DJSI Annual Review page. Therefore, no external communications should be made before that date. Additionally, S&P Global does not review or approve press releases, nor does it comment on communication plans.
S&P Dow Jones Indices will be renaming a number of its sustainability and ESG-related indices (see Index Announcement). As part of this update, the family of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) will be renamed Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices. The changes will become effective on Monday, February 10, 2025.
Please ensure that your communication refers to the correct index name, depending on the communication date.
Follow S&P Global on X and the S&P Global CSA LinkedIn page for all the latest posts and to amplify our campaign across your company’s own social media channels.
Tag S&P Global and the CSA using our respective handles:
LinkedIn: @SPGlobal and @Corporate Sustainabilty Assessment
X: @SPGlobal
Facebook: @sandpglobal
Instagram: @SP_Global
YouTube: SPGlobal
WeChat: S&P Global (标普全球)
Relevant hashtags:
#DJSI
#sustainability
Two example social media posts
1. Proud to be included among global #sustainability leaders in the #DJSI.
2. [INSERT COMPANY NAME] has been included in the #DJSI! Congratulations to our #sustainability peers. https://www.spglobal.com/sustainable1/en/csa/results/djbici-annual-review
A press release will be issued on Friday December 13th to announce the results of the annual DJSI review. You can access that press release here.
*Please be advised, S&P Global does not review or approve company press releases, or comment on company communication plans.