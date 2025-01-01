Thematic Data Analysis Report offers a detailed insight into material ESG topics to benchmark your company’s performance on the subject. The report is built in a modular way, so that it is possible to include an analysis of the company’s performance on the topic based on the CSA scores and data as well as to benchmark the execution against a selected peer group of companies.



This service is designed to support management decisions and to better understand the sustainability performance of the outlined peer groups included in the analysis.



Available ESG themes are Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Biodiversity, Human Rights and Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection. Please see below the details for the available themes.