Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
The CSA Performance Outline Report (POR) and Workshop is a benchmarking service including a report covering a high-level CSA performance overview of the company, a two-hours workshop to discuss up to twenty previously agreed questions related to CSA and an on-line gap analysis of these twenty questions.
Obtain focused, objective feedback on the company’s CSA performance:
Gain an overview of your company performance in terms of total and dimension scores over time and compared with industry peers, as well as an identification of the criteria with the major gaps in terms of score
Start an internal conversation with the different teams involved in the CSA submissiony
Identify key areas of the CSA to prioritize in terms of actions to be taken