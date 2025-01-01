Advance your Sustainability Journey with Us

The Online CSA Feedback Service is made for companies looking for a meaningful and concise sustainability performance review. Find out how well your company fares against your closest and leading competitors worldwide and identify up to seven questions — based on your Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results. The Online CSA Feedback Service can be ordered directly online. Simply log in to your company’s account by visiting https://portal.s1.spglobal.com/survey/ui/benchmarking

Key Takeaways

Capture opportunities for growth through the Online CSA Feedback Service:

  • Review your company’s current ranking and four-year score trend, along with your performance on the most material criteria, compared to your industry peers by accessing the Benchmarking Database Starter
  • Get a glimpse of your company’s criteria-level scores on Benchmarking Database Starter for every question analyzed to better understand your relative performance
  • Dive into question-level gap analysis down to the last data-point, with qualitative feedback on key areas for improvement available online directly on the CSA Platform

