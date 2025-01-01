ESG-focused investors actively seek partnerships with sustainability-driven firms, expanding investment avenues and enhancing growth potential. The Investor Relations Sustainability Insights Report emphasizes the importance of mapping investor ESG priorities to S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) topics, enabling companies to tailor their strategies effectively to meet investor expectations while providing a detailed analysis of fund-specific ESG priorities. By evaluating the suitability of these funds through their alignment with the company’s profile and understanding their investment percentages in peers, companies can leverage ESG strategies, attract sustainability-focused investors, and drive long-term growth.