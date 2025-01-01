Advance your Sustainability Journey with Us

The CSA as a Service is a one stop shop where both Individual Companies and Investors can measure, understand, improve and report their ESG performance. All soliciting issuers can harness powerful CSA insights to improve their sustainability performance, foster long-term value creation and increase their capabilities to align with global reporting standards and frameworks.

Leverage expert and proprietary methodologies through the CSA:

Achieve higher transparency when presenting ESG scores and sustainability reports to partners and stakeholders

Assess up to 120 questions in the CSA, with customizable questionnaires in store to fit your firm’s specific requirements

Establish a baseline performance relative to your peer group selection and review company- or portfolio-level benchmarking analysis

