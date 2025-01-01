S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
The CSA as a Service is a one stop shop where both Individual Companies and Investors can measure, understand, improve and report their ESG performance.
All soliciting issuers can harness powerful CSA insights to improve their sustainability performance, foster long-term value creation and increase their capabilities to align with global reporting standards and frameworks.
Leverage expert and proprietary methodologies through the CSA: