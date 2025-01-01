The Company Benchmarking Report (CBR) is designed to provide the big picture of your company’s sustainability performance against the sustainability benchmarks established by global leaders in your industry. Structured around your company’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results, this report enables your company to harness quantitative and qualitative insights — from understanding your industry position over time to analyzing your strengths and weakness relative to expected practices — encompassing over 200 pages of detailed analysis for every question. The CBR is available for all criteria or as CBR compact for a selection of criteria.