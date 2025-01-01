The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Scores, dated November 22, 2024 (Score Cut-off Date), were submitted by S&P Global Sustainable1 to S&P Dow Jones Indices for consideration in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index rebalancing announced on December 13, 2024. S&P Global Sustainable1 conducts and manages the CSA independently from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a global index provider and an independent affiliate of S&P Global.

Access CSA Scores of Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index-invited companies, as provided to S&P Dow Jones Indices on November 22, 2024 (available publicly as of December 12, 2024). The components lists below reflect S&P Dow Jones Indices 2024 Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index Review Results effective as of December 23, 2024. Changes after that effective date are not reflected in these lists.