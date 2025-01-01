S&P Global Offerings
Corporate Sustainability Assessment
The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Scores, dated November 22, 2024 (Score Cut-off Date), were submitted by S&P Global Sustainable1 to S&P Dow Jones Indices for consideration in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index rebalancing announced on December 13, 2024. S&P Global Sustainable1 conducts and manages the CSA independently from S&P Dow Jones Indices, a global index provider and an independent affiliate of S&P Global.
Access CSA Scores of Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index-invited companies, as provided to S&P Dow Jones Indices on November 22, 2024 (available publicly as of December 12, 2024). The components lists below reflect S&P Dow Jones Indices 2024 Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index Review Results effective as of December 23, 2024. Changes after that effective date are not reflected in these lists.
Index licensees and those seeking to license the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices can contact S&P Dow Jones Indices for more information.