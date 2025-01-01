Advance your Sustainability Journey with Us

Overview

Unlock the full potential of your S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) with the CSA Methodology Brief. This service provides essential insights into the CSA process, ensuring a clear understanding before submitting the questionnaire. Participants engage with a CSA professional to leverage publicly available CSA methodology information, addressing key questions in an interactive two-hour session.

Key Takeaways

Learn all about the CSA Methodology to empower informed decisions and participation in the assessment:

  • obtain valuable insights from CSA experts to address specific questions and clarify the assessment methodology.
  • enhance readiness for the CSA questionnaire by identifying relevant sustainability topics and their materiality to the industry.
  • align communication and engagement clearly with stakeholders regarding sustainability strategies linked to CSA participation.
