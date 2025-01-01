S&P Global Offerings
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Unlock the full potential of your S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) with the CSA Methodology Brief. This service provides essential insights into the CSA process, ensuring a clear understanding before submitting the questionnaire. Participants engage with a CSA professional to leverage publicly available CSA methodology information, addressing key questions in an interactive two-hour session.