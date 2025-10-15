Unlocking Value: The Strategic Benefits of Climate Risk Assessment in the Energy Sector

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Case Study — Oct 15, 2025
THE CLIENT:
Trading Arm of a Large Global Energy Company
USERS:
Credit Team
Climate change poses significant financial risks to the energy market, particularly for firms engaged in trading and investment activities. As climate-related events grow in frequency and severity, companies face multiple challenges, from physical risks like extreme weather disrupting infrastructure and operations to transition risks driven by shifts in policy, technology, and market sentiment. These dynamics can impact valuations, market volatility, and long-term strategic positioning.
To remain resilient and competitive, these firms must adopt robust climate risk management practices, including scenario analysis and forward-looking assessments, to safeguard revenues, meet client expectations, and support sustainable growth.
For energy trading companies, integrating comprehensive climate risk assessment is a strategic imperative. Scenario analysis allows firms to anticipate shifts, assess exposure across portfolios, and align with global sustainability goals.
The energy trading arm of a large global energy company recognized the critical importance of quantifying climate-related impacts to better assess the risks and opportunities associated with its clients. By applying advanced climate risk assessments and scenario analyses, the company’s credit team enhanced their understanding of how climate factors could impact long-term customer contracts and energy trading partners. This case study explores how a forward-thinking trading team within an energy company integrated climate risk quantification into its assessment framework, positioning itself to identify emerging risks and opportunities and contribute to a more resilient energy landscape.
To support the team’s credit risk assessment, the client identified several key needs:
These pain points underscore the critical need for a comprehensive climate risk assessment solution tailored to the unique challenges faced by large energy corporations. Climate Credit Analytics (CCA) has emerged as the ideal framework, designed to enhance systematic quantitative analysis and effectively address the complexities of climate risks.
Climate Credit Analytics (CCA) is an award-winning[1] climate scenario analysis model suite launched in 2021. It makes the critical link between climate change and credit risk by translating climate scenarios into drivers of financial performance (e.g., production volumes, fuel costs, and capex spending) tailored to specific industries. These drivers are then used to condition and forecast complete financial statements of corporates under various climate scenarios, including those published by the NGFS, a group of over 149 central banks, financial authorities, and observers.[2]
Implementing a comprehensive climate credit risk assessment solution offers several key benefits for the Credit team:
In summary, a comprehensive climate risk assessment solution empowered the firm to enhance its risk management, inform strategies, improve stakeholder engagement, and build resilience against climate-related challenges, ultimately positioning the firm favorably in an evolving energy landscape.
[1] S&P Global Sustainable1, as of October 2, 2025, https://www.spglobal.com/sustainable1/en/solutions/climate-credit-analytics
[2] NGFS, as of October 2, 2025, https://www.ngfs.net/en/about-us/membership
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