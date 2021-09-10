The prominence of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues today and the market demand for greater insights are reshaping requirements for disclosure and analytics. Customers, investors, and other stakeholders are seeking to learn more about a company’s ESG track record, while companies are looking to dig deeper on their strengths and weaknesses to take meaningful action.

This U.K. commercial bank wanted to better understand the carbon footprint of its loan portfolio. This would enable meaningful targets to be set for reducing financed emissions and help the bank craft a message to the market about efforts that were underway. In addition, the bank wanted to prepare for upcoming regulations proposed by the Prudential Regulation Authority requiring the use of scenario analysis to evaluate potential risks. The bank established a task force with representatives from the sustainability team, data services, and business groups to put in place a plan of action.