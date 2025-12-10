GPIF’s Sustainability Investment and Objective

GPIF promotes sustainability-conscious investment (Sustainability Investment) to reduce negative impacts of sustainability-related issues in the capital markets. It takes into account non-financial factors such as environmental, social and governance (ESG), social or environmental effects (impact), in addition to financial factors to pursue long-term return for the “sole benefit of insureds.”

One of GPIF’s initiatives of Sustainability Investment is equity investments benchmarked to its ESG indexes. Companies that disclose a larger amount of sustainability-related information are likely to have higher ESG ratings, providing more opportunities to be included in the ESG indexes. In addition, information disclosure forms foundation for constructive dialogue (engagement) between external asset manager and investee companies. Given these, GPIF pays attention to the enhancement of information disclosure by companies.

GPIF aimed to deepen its understanding in two areas: transparency (or disclosure) in ESG, and the progress that large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets have made in managing human capital risks and opportunities. Japan has rapidly advanced its regulatory framework for human capital disclosure, reflecting both global investor expectations and the need to improve mutual understanding on human capital development among stakeholders (i.e., executives, employees and investors).

High-quality and comparable data was essential for GPIF to promote its Sustainability Investment, including ESG index-based investment by GPIF. To achieve this, GPIF required a robust data collection methodology capable of capturing granular insights into corporate sustainability (and human capital) practices. Understanding the methodological frameworks and data points used in the analysis was crucial for delivering desirable results.