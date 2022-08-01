The CEO had heard that The Climate Service (“TCS”) had a cutting-edge solution in this area and made contact to learn more about its capabilities. TCS explained that the company had recently been acquired by S&P Global and was now part of its Sustainable1 division, further enhancing the TCS offering. Sustainable1 brings together S&P Global’s extensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) resources to provide clients with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.

The value of infrastructure projects can be significantly impacted by a wide range of chronic climate hazards, underscoring the importance of looking at climate risk as an investment risk.

This global investment firm does not have a separate sustainability function since the CEO strongly believes that climate risk is investment risk and should be understood by all. To develop a standard approach for assessing potential physical hazards, he wanted to find a reputable firm that could help his teams:

The Solution

TCS described its Climanomics® platform that measures physical risks in financial terms under different climate-warming scenarios. Clients can use the platform directly to evaluate a wide range of infrastructure projects, such as pipelines, oil terminals, water networks, airport terminals, communication networks and wind and solar farms.

The assessment would start with team members inputting four details for a project: (1) the specific asset type (e.g., pipeline) (2) the location, (3) the value of each associated asset, and (4) ownership.2

This last factor is important since it is the project owner who will bear the costs associated with climate hazards. These costs could impair the project’s ability to generate cash flows and extend the timeline for paying down any associated debt financing, resulting in material risk for the investment firm.

With this information, the Climanomics platform would then project the impact of major hazards, including extreme temperatures, drought, coastal flooding, fluvial flooding, water stress, tropical cyclones and wildfires. This would be done in conjunction with a sophisticated analysis of the unique vulnerabilities to each asset from each hazard. For example, tropical cyclones would impact communication networks differently than pipelines.

To quantify the financial risk, it is important to determine how a hazard will affect a project in a way that is financially material. For example, how will an increase in temperature impact cooling costs or damage from a flood impact clean-up and repair costs? This will depend on the type of project and the vulnerabilities of its associated assets.

All hazards and assessments of vulnerabilities are considered for each asset in a project to model the average annual loss, which calculates the cost of damage and/ or lost revenue over time as a percentage of the project’s value. At some point, this loss could become material to the financial viability of a project. The total average annual loss is the sum of the financial impacts of all hazards. This can be disaggregated by type of hazard and, within each hazard, by type of loss. The loss data are provided for each decade out to 2100 and for four greenhouse gas (GHG) concentration scenarios.

In summary, TCS explained how these capabilities would provide the investment team with:

A rigorous screening of physical risks TCS starts by utilizing publicly available raw climate data from sources such as NASA, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the World Wildlife Fund HydroBASINS and much more. The data may include information on temperature and precipitation, which expert TCS scientists use to build and refine their own climate models. For example, while precipitation is important for flooding, so is topography, land use and basin area, variables that are included in TCS’s hazard models. TCS has a growing library of proprietary impact functions that model the vulnerability of individual assets to climate-related hazards based on a wide range of factors specific to each project type.

A price on climate change The TCS Climanomics platform quantifies physical risks in financial terms (average annual loss) that are aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Scenario analysis TCS incorporates four climate scenarios based on the IPCC’s Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs). The pathways describe different climate futures, all of which are considered possible depending on the volume of greenhouse gases emitted in the years to come.