Pain Points

The research and portfolio management teams wanted to address both transition risks, associated with policies that encourage companies to move to a low-carbon economy, as well as physical risks, associated with severe weather conditions. This required expanding the ESG data they had available and incorporating climate scenarios into their economic models and forecasting methods. To support these efforts, the teams needed to identify a firm that could provide:

A comprehensive set of carbon data to evaluate the current footprint of the portfolio.

The ability to estimate carbon intensity for companies that do not report this information.

An understanding of a company’s potential earnings at risk from changes in carbon pricing.

Insights on potential physical risks from droughts, floods, cold waves, and other natural disasters.

The ability to track portfolios and benchmarks against the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C and 2°C climate change scenarios.

Details on fossil fuel reserves and potential embedded carbon emissions, as well as on energy assets.

An efficient data feed option to deliver information to an internal repository to drive applications.

The ability to easily link internal with external data to create one comprehensive database.

The team began discussion with Trucost, part of S&P Global, to learn more about the firm’s offering.