At a virtual meeting of the UN General Assembly in September 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country planned to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. If the pledge is translated into a plan and executed successfully, it has potential to be the most significant development in the energy and fossil fuel markets in decades. These targets cannot be met, however, without ambitious climate action in the private sector.

This global investment manager in China is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The global investment services group is tasked with developing appropriate sustainable investment strategies and wanted to enhance its in-house ESG scoring system by adding additional environmental data to support portfolio screening, monitoring, and optimization.