Climate Scenario Analysis - Understanding how climate change and the energy transition could affect companies, sectors and markets

Introduction

Climate change poses significant risks to the global economy, considering its profound influence on the stability of both the financial system and natural and social environments. However, predicting future climate patterns remains a challenge due to their dependence on uncertain factors such as population growth, the use of carbon fuel as an energy source, technological development, policy changes, etc. Therefore, climate scenario analysis emerges as a structured approach to assess the potential impacts of climate change.

What is climate scenario analysis?

Climate scenario analysis is the process of using specialized climate science models to explore a variety of plausible futures across climate impacts and time horizons to help understand a wide range of risks and opportunities. It is not a climate prediction, nor does it assess the likelihood of future events occurring.

What challenges does it address?

A quantitative approach can yield new insights and potentially turn risks into opportunities by addressing the following challenges:

The time horizons of counterparty exposure often varies significantly from climate impact timescales.

Climate science and decarbonation technologies are constantly evolving.

Relating non-financial factors, such as greenhouse gas emissions, directly to financial outcomes can be challenging.

Use cases

One workflow, several applications

Climate Stress Testing – Financial institutions can assess the impact of climate risk on significant exposures using ‘stressed’ scenarios. This allows them to meet requirements on climate stress testing submissions to regulators, who use the results to identify climate related systemic risks in the financial system.

– Financial institutions can assess the impact of climate risk on significant exposures using ‘stressed’ scenarios. This allows them to meet requirements on climate stress testing submissions to regulators, who use the results to identify climate related systemic risks in the financial system. Strategy Setting – A company can use the insights generated from multiple climate scenarios to guide its target-setting, strategy development, and transition planning process. This enables a holistic and more informed view on the transition and appropriate targets for each business line or sector.

– A company can use the insights generated from multiple climate scenarios to guide its target-setting, strategy development, and transition planning process. This enables a holistic and more informed view on the transition and appropriate targets for each business line or sector. Sustainable Financing – Companies can employ climate scenario analysis and pledge transitions to identify financing gaps and assess capital requirements based on their financial profile. Engaging with customers to understand their strategies and support their transitions is essential to financing the right solutions (whether public or private financing) and enabling change in the real economy.

– Companies can employ climate scenario analysis and pledge transitions to identify financing gaps and assess capital requirements based on their financial profile. Engaging with customers to understand their strategies and support their transitions is essential to financing the right solutions (whether public or private financing) and enabling change in the real economy. Risk Management – Whether it’s loans, investments, supply chain or business operations, through a quantitative impact analysis, climate scenario analysis can inform all pillars of risk management including credit, market and operational risk. It can be used to review policies related to risk management and revise credit assessment frameworks.

– Whether it’s loans, investments, supply chain or business operations, through a quantitative impact analysis, climate scenario analysis can inform all pillars of risk management including credit, market and operational risk. It can be used to review policies related to risk management and revise credit assessment frameworks. Reporting and Disclosures – As reporting frameworks such as ISSB, CSRD, GRI etc. are evolving globally, and demand for appropriate climate related financial disclosures is increasing, climate scenario analysis enables one to confidently analyze and report risks to stakeholders.

In this five-part series, we shall explore how climate scenario analysis can be applied to each of these use cases.

PART I: Climate Stress Testing

The use of climate stress tests to evaluate the vulnerability of financial institutions to climate change impacts is gaining momentum globally. As supervisory authorities, regulators, central banks, and policymakers aim to understand the financial risks posed by rising global temperatures, these exercises have become crucial in assessing systemic vulnerabilities.

Characteristics

A review by the United Nations Environment Programme – Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI) of 23 climate stress testing exercises -conducted by financial supervisors revealed that[1]:

Scope - Most supervisory exercises have been targeted towards banks. Less than 30% of exercises focused on both banks and insurers. Only 4% of exercises focused on investment funds, banks, and insurers together, as well as just insurers. Scenarios - Most climate stress testing exercises have used the scenarios by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS). The most common scenario is the current policies scenario, followed by a delayed transition and a Net Zero 2050 scenario.

Table 1: Summary of climate transition scenarios[2]