A group of 12 of the world's largest oil and gas majors pledged on September 20, 2021 to reach net zero emissions from operations under their control (Scopes 1 and 2, Greenhouse Gas Protocol). They also updated targets for reducing the methane and carbon emission intensity of their upstream operations.1 The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) said it supports the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2°C and recognizes there is "a real urgency to act." The net zero target lacks a specific timeframe, however, and more answers are still required in order to reach the Paris Agreement objectives, the OGCI said.

This medium-sized oil and gas trading company located in Europe was inspired by the transformation they saw taking shape across their wider industry. A cross-company team came together in order to analyze and manage the risks and opportunities associated with a transition to net zero, and show the company's stakeholders that action was being taken.