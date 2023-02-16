Plans submitted by most signatories of the Paris Agreement would reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but the UN has warned that they are still not ambitious enough to limit global temperature rise to 1.50C by the end of the century. Governments, consumers and investors alike realize that more must be done and are putting pressure on companies to take steps now to move to a greener economy. Company responses include the exploration of innovative technologies to help reduce emissions. This is providing opportunities for traditional energy companies to capitalize on these developments and change their operating models to create longer-term competitive advantage.

Members of the strategic planning team at this mid-sized oil and gas company were charged with defining a path forward for the company that would outline where it could reduce its emissions and how it should compete as the world transitions to a low-carbon future. Team members needed to better understand the array of clean energy technologies available to take full advantage of the opportunities to support their emissions reduction target strategy and to consider potential new prospects in the clean energy space.

They were interested in learning more about battery storage, hydrogen, renewable gas, solar PV, offshore and onshore wind and carbon sequestration.