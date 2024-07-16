Nature and biodiversity risk is a rapidly emerging issue of global concern. It has quickly become a key topic for financial institutions since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) aiming to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, and the development of disclosure guidance by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

The speed and scale of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation is the highest in history. Approximately 85% of the world’s largest companies have a significant dependency on nature, indicating the critical importance of greater transparency for market participants on nature-related risks and opportunities.

An Asia-based financial institution joined the Partnership for Biodiversity Accounting Financials (PBAF) to collaborate with international organizations on how best to respond to nature-related issues, and was one of the first in its home country to join the TNFD.

Members of the risk management team of the financial institution were looking to assess the institution’s nature-related impacts and dependencies, and be the first financial institution in their home country to publish a report in line with the TNFD recommendations. They wanted to identify specialists in the field who could help support this analysis.