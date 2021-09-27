The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative is an international group of asset managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.1 To date, there are 128 signatories and $43 trillion U.S. in assets under management. Recently, the peak body for the $3.3 trillion superannuation industry in Australia warned that a failure to set similar targets could cost billions of dollars in retirement savings as financial risks from climate change continue to mount.2

This Australian superannuation fund is committed to investing in firms with good ESG management and has established a net zero target for 2050. The ESG team is charged with devising action plans to reach this target and needed access to comprehensive data to better understand the current carbon footprint of its portfolios and how best to allocate assets over time to help avoid climate risks and achieve strong long-term returns.