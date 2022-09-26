Specialists from Sustainable1 described its infrastructure capabilities and the expert guidance and consulting that would be provided on market infrastructure design and implementation. This would enable the technology team to put in place capabilities to:

Administer a carbon program

Environmental Registry is the largest global voluntary registry for carbon, water and biodiversity and would enable the exchange to manage global carbon credits in a centralized, financial markets-based system. The registry provides unique serial numbers, a regulator user role, credit tracking and more.

In addition, credits are searchable and viewable by registered buyers who can send expressions of interest. Buyers may also enter specific criteria for credits that they wish to purchase. Introduction through the platform enables parties to discuss potential bilateral transaction terms.

Users can also track forward sales of anticipated credits with the “pending issue unit” (PIU) tool. Each PIU represents an anticipated credit to be delivered based on a specified standard compliant project validation report. These anticipated units can be listed, serialized, held and tracked on the registry.

A project management dashboard lets users easily monitor and forecast the status of projects and issuances. In addition, an optional multilingual capability lets them view the registry’s navigation, forms, messages and all relevant meta-data in the language of their choice.

Carbon Meta-Registry is a secure online platform that seamlessly connects disparate environmental markets and registry systems around the world, enabling the exchange of carbon market data and mitigating the risk of double counting of credits. IHS Markit, now part of S&P Global, formed a Carbon Meta-Registry Advisory Board with leading experts from the public and private sectors and NGOs who are tasked to guide and inform the development of the platform to meet wider industry needs.