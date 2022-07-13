Real estate investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the potential impact of climate-related events on their portfolios and are looking to identify well-tested data and analytical solutions to evaluate potential risks.

The sustainability team contacted The Climate Service (“TCS”) to learn more about the firm’s capabilities. TCS was recently acquired by S&P Global and is now part of the company’s Sustainable1 division. Sustainable1 brings together S&P Global’s extensive ESG resources to provide clients with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.

The sustainability team had conducted a high-level analysis of climate risks within the firm’s portfolio, pinpointing locations that were vulnerable to storms and sea level rise. It was clear that it was now time to look at a broader range of climate hazards, plus exposure at the individual property level. As such, the team wanted to identify a well-recognized third party that could provide:

The Solution

TCS described its work with the world’s largest real estate investment managers, which has involved using its proprietary Climanomics® platform to analyze millions of properties and provide a range of nuanced insights. Engagements have outlined the physical risks across clients’ real estate investment portfolios in a way that has supported due diligence, strategic decision-making and a comprehensive understanding of climate-related investment risk. Robust and consistent data models give a holistic picture of physical risks at the asset, company and portfolio -level, along with actionable takeaways.

Clients can use the platform on their own should they choose, inputting four pieces of information on each asset in their portfolio, including: (1) the specific type of asset (e.g., restaurants and warehouses), (2) the location, (3) the value of the property, and (4) ownership structure. The ownership structure can be owners who are investors and may need to repair damages, owners who are also tenants and may need to repair damages and face higher operating costs and non-owner tenants who may face higher operating costs. The Climanomics platform then evaluates the impact of seven major hazards on each asset, including extreme temperatures, drought, coastal flooding, fluvial flooding, water stress, tropical cyclones and wildfires.

This is done in conjunction with a sophisticated analysis of each asset’s unique vulnerabilities to each hazard. For example, geographical coordinates are reviewed, as elevation is one factor that will determine exposure to flooding – in this case, a higher altitude assumes less risk.

To quantify the financial risk, it is important to determine how a hazard will affect an asset in a way that is financially material. For example, how will an increase in temperature impact cooling costs or a flood impact clean-up and repair costs? Of course, this will depend on the type of asset and if it is highly vulnerable or not.

All hazards and assessments of vulnerabilities are considered for each asset to model the average annual loss, which calculates the cost of damage and/or lost revenue as a percentage of the asset’s value. These losses can be incorporated into financial models for owning and operating a property and assessing a climate-adjusted value. The total average annual loss is the sum of the financial impact of all hazards. This can be disaggregated by type of hazard and, within each hazard, by type of expense. The loss data is provided for each decade out to 2100 and four greenhouse gas (GHG) concentration scenarios. Using Climanomics would provide the sustainability team with:

An assessment of physical risks TCS starts by utilizing publicly available raw climate data from sources such as NASA, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Wildlife Fund HydroBASINS and much more. The data may include information on temperature and precipitation, which expert TCS scientists use to build and refine their own climate models. For example, while precipitation is important for flooding, so is topography, land use and basin area, variables that are included in TCS’s hazard models. TCS has a growing library of proprietary impact functions that model the vulnerability of 230+ individual asset types to climate- related hazards based on a wide range of factors specific to each asset type.

A price on climate change The TCS Climanomics platform quantifies physical risks in financial terms (average annual loss) that are aligned with the recommendations of the TCFD.

Scenario analysis TCS incorporates four climate scenarios based on the Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs). An RCP is a greenhouse gas (GHG) concentration (not emissions) trajectory adopted by the IPCC. The pathways describe different climate futures, all of which are considered possible depending on the volume of GHGs emitted in the years to come.

Visualizations of insights The Climanomics platform delivers simple charts, graphs, narrative and data for export that provide insights into the location, severity and timing of climate-related risks.