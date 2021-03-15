Banks in the U.S. are paying more attention to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues given demand from investors, boards of directors and other stakeholders for more transparency.1 That said, many struggle to accurately collect and report necessary data or effectively tell their story on these issues.

The head of IR at this regional bank saw the growing need to have a climate strategy and disclose the company’s current carbon footprint and plans for improvement over time. He felt this would help the bank get ahead of the curve relative to its peer group, plus address new requirements from the board of directors and credit rating agencies.

For most business activities, the largest proportion of the carbon footprint is concealed in supply chains or in the product use and disposal phases. Given this, the IR team wanted to look at the carbon footprint of the bank’s business partners, as well as its own operations and use this as a baseline for setting reduction targets.