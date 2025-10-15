A Financial Regulator Strengthens Climate Resilience Planning with Advanced Climate Analytics

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CASE STUDY — Oct 15, 2025
THE CLIENT:
A Financial Regulator
USERS:
Financial Stability Department
Climate change poses systemic risks to financial stability, with wide-ranging impacts across sectors, economies, and asset classes. For financial regulators, especially in regions with high exposure to climate-sensitive industries, assessing these risks is critical. As global efforts to decarbonize accelerate, regulators must ensure their financial systems are resilient to both physical risks—such as extreme weather and resource scarcity—and transition risks stemming from policy shifts, technological change, and evolving investor expectations.
In countries where economies are closely tied to energy markets and prone to various hazards, climate-related disruptions can significantly affect creditworthiness, asset valuations, and macroeconomic indicators. Rising temperatures, water scarcity, and infrastructure vulnerabilities amplify physical risks, while global shifts in energy demand and regulation introduce transition risks. To address these challenges, regulators require a robust and reliable climate risk assessment framework that translates macroeconomic scenarios into sectoral and institutional impacts—supporting forward-looking stress testing, policy development, and financial system resilience.
A financial regulator decided to undertake a top-down climate risk assessment initiative to evaluate vulnerabilities across sectors and institutions. Through scenario analysis and stress testing, the modeling team at the Financial Stability Department assessed potential impacts under varying climate pathways, aiming to understand how climate risks could affect credit risk metrics and financial system stability.
This case study outlines how the department’s modeling team leveraged climate analytics and macro-financial modeling to build a robust climate risk assessment framework—one that aligned with international best practices while addressing region-specific exposures and priorities. By integrating climate considerations into its supervisory framework, the regulator strengthened its ability to inform policy development and support a more resilient and sustainable financial system.
To support the team’s climate risk assessment, the client identified several key needs:
These pain points underscore the critical need for a comprehensive climate risk assessment solution tailored to the unique challenges faced by financial regulators in the region. Climate Credit Analytics (CCA) has emerged as the ideal framework, designed to enhance systematic quantitative analysis and effectively address the complexities of climate risks in supervisory and stress testing contexts.
Climate Credit Analytics (CCA) is an award-winning [1] climate scenario analysis model suite launched in 2021. It makes the critical link between climate change and credit risk by translating climate scenarios into drivers of financial performance (e.g., production volumes, fuel costs, and capex spending) tailored to specific industries. These drivers are then used to condition and forecast complete financial statements of corporates under various climate scenarios, including those published by the NGFS, a group of over 149 central banks, financial authorities, and observers [2].
Implementing a comprehensive climate risk assessment solution offers several key benefits for the Macro Prudential Modeling and Stress Testing team:
In summary, Climate Credit Analytics empowered the regulator to strengthen supervisory oversight, validate and challenge bank submissions, and align with global best practices – all while tailoring its analysis to the unique needs of the region. This enhanced the regulator’s ability to manage systemic risks, support informed policy decisions, and build resilience across the financial system in the face of accelerating climate challenges around the world.
[1] S&P Global Sustainable1, as of October 2, 2025, https://www.spglobal.com/sustainable1/en/solutions/climate-credit-analytics#awards
[2] NGFS, as of October 2, 2025, https://www.ngfs.net/en/about-us/membership
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