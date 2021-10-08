Student investment funds have become very popular at the business schools of many prominent universities to provide hands-on experience with the management and marketing of a live investment portfolio. This helps give students who are interested in pursuing careers in investment management, corporate finance, and related fields the opportunity to bridge theory and practice to hone their skills.

The lead faculty advisor for the fund at this top U.S. university wanted to provide students with an array of data and analytical tools that typically are used by professionals working in investment houses and large corporations. Given the growing prominence of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and the rapid growth in sustainable investing, he also wanted students to be able to evaluate the ESG stance of companies before making decisions. He reached out to the head of the library department to see what was possible.