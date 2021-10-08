S&P Global Offerings
SUSTAINABLE FINANCE
Case Study — 8 Oct, 2021
The Client: A top U.S. research university
Users: Head of the library department and a faculty advisor in the business school
Student investment funds have become very popular at the business schools of many prominent universities to provide hands-on experience with the management and marketing of a live investment portfolio. This helps give students who are interested in pursuing careers in investment management, corporate finance, and related fields the opportunity to bridge theory and practice to hone their skills.
The lead faculty advisor for the fund at this top U.S. university wanted to provide students with an array of data and analytical tools that typically are used by professionals working in investment houses and large corporations. Given the growing prominence of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and the rapid growth in sustainable investing, he also wanted students to be able to evaluate the ESG stance of companies before making decisions. He reached out to the head of the library department to see what was possible.
The lead faculty advisor for the student investment fund saw an opportunity to gain a competitive edge over other schools by introducing an array of new datasets and analytical tools to capture current thinking about investments. With more than half of the ESG-linked funds outperforming the S&P 500 in the first several months of 2021,1 he thought that adding an ESG dimension was very important. The advisor wanted to gain access to:
This university is a twenty-year user of services from S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”), including Compustat® Fundamentals that provides standardized global company fundamental and market data for active and inactive publicly-traded companies. This was being accessed through WRDS, a bulk data delivery option offered in partnership with Wharton Research
Student investment funds provide an important learning experience but, in today's market, their managers require essential financial data, robust ESG data, and analytical tools to gain a competitive edge to drive informed decision-making.
Market Intelligence mentioned numerous capabilities to take the investment analysis to a new level. This included an array of services offered by S&P Global Sustainable1, including Trucost products that include assessments of risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints, and broader ESG factors since 2000. The overall solution set would enable users to:
S&P Capital IQ Premium Financials provides standardized data for over 5,000 financial, supplemental, and industry-specific data items for over 150,000 companies globally.2 Data is available at numerous frequencies, along with point-in-time representations.
In-depth global data is available for 17 industries and there are also seven industry-specific financial statement templates.
Key Developments provides information on more than one million developments, based on over 160 standardized topics, including over 20,000 news sources, such as press releases and regulatory filings.
Transcripts review data on earnings, M&A activity, company conference calls, and special calls. The data also comes in a machine-readable format with metadata tagging.
Screening and targeting tools help create customized lists of companies, transactions, securities, professionals, and more using quantitative or qualitative criteria. Users can also view auto-generated lists of trading and transaction comparables with proprietary algorithm-based Quick Comps and Transaction Quick Comps tools.
Portfolio Analytics provides insight into the investment process by transforming comprehensive fundamental and industry-leading data into powerful portfolio intelligence. Features include: portfolio reporting and monitoring, competitive analytics, custom dashboards, and much more.
Trucost Environmental Data covers 15,000 companies, and data can be integrated into Portfolio Analytics to:
Trucost Carbon Earnings at Risk Dataset can be used to stress test a company’s current ability to absorb future carbon prices and understand potential earnings at risk from carbon pricing at a portfolio level.
Trucost Climate Change Physical Risk Analytics offers an asset-level approach to help understand the exposure of company-owned facilities and capital assets to seven climate-related physical impacts (i.e., flood, water stress, heatwave, cold wave, hurricanes, sea level rise, and wildfire) under different climate change scenarios. Scores at an asset basis can be aggregated to a company level.
Trucost Paris Alignment Dataset assesses company-level alignment with the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to well below 2°C from pre-industrial levels.
S&P Global ESG Scores is a dataset that provides scores at: (1) a company level (one overall ESG score), (2) for each of the three dimensions (E, S, and G), and (3) 23 criteria (e.g., biodiversity and raw material sourcing), with additional breakdowns below each criterion. Scores are prepared for 61 industries and are based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) process, which is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices.
Market Intelligence was able to offer an impressive line-up of capabilities, and both the head of the library department and the faculty advisor saw great value in being able to:
The teams subscribed to the solutions to set up their net-zero roadmap. They will eventually use the information in internal credit risk models and as a guideline for the business as it helps with the transition to a green economy.
1“Most ESG funds outperformed S&P 500 in early 2021 as studies debate why,” June 16, 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence.
2All data as of January 2021.