World leaders and private sector market participants met on October 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th United Nations (UN) climate conference, commonly referred to as COP26. This was a pivotal summit where governments and corporations were under pressure to act urgently to strengthen their climate pledges. At the conference, China and the U.S. agreed to boost their climate co-operation over the next decade to achieve the 1.5°C temperature goal set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Meeting this goal will require strong support from many stakeholders within both countries.

This large asset manager understands the importance of being a responsible investor in order to attract assets as climate issues continue to gain attention. It was one of the first signatories in China of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and is actively looking to expand its business outside the country. The research team was tasked with building up the firm’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) evaluation system to support its investment decision-making process. This would begin by focusing on the ‘E’ component to help show both domestic and foreign investors the firm’s commitment to alignment with the Paris Agreement and responsible investing.