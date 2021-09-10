Back in 2016, S&P Global Ratings issued a report warning that banks could face credit rating downgrades if they failed to address risks associated with climate change.1 If a bank’s business activities were concentrated in an area that could be marred by climate change, the report said, this could weaken its business position and put its creditworthiness under pressure. As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues continue to gain the attention of investors and other stakeholders around the world, the warning is even more relevant today.

This global investment and commercial bank is one of the larger financers of fossil fuels around the world. In response to the Paris Agreement, the bank committed to attain the goal of net-zero by 2050 and needed to develop a strategy to make that happen. The enterprise risk, sustainability, and quantitative analysis teams were tasked with the first step in this journey — understand the bank’s current level of financed emissions in its investment portfolio.