A member of the mortgage team was familiar with work done by The Climate Service (“TCS”) and knew that the firm had recently been acquired by S&P Global and was now part of the company’s Sustainable1 division. Sustainable1 brings together S&P Global's extensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) resources to provide clients with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals. The team contacted TCS to learn more about its capabilities.

The mortgage and credit risk teams lacked access to the relevant data, analytical tools and expertise needed to assess climate-related risks to the bank’s large U.S. portfolio, which consisted of approximately one million mortgages. The teams wanted to work with a qualified third party that could help:

The Solution

TCS described how the group works with banks to identify climate-related risks and quantify their resulting financial impacts on mortgage portfolios. At the center of these engagements is TCS’s Climanomics® platform that measures physical and transition risks and opportunities in financial terms under different climate-warming scenarios.

Members of the mortgage and credit risk teams explained that they wanted to focus the initial analysis on physical risks only for the bank’s U.S.-based mortgage portfolio, and TCS described its methodology. The assessment would start with the teams providing three details on each mortgage: (1) the specific type of asset (e.g., single- or multi-family, condominium or kind of commercial facility), (2) the location, and (3) the value of the property. TCS would then run the Real Asset component within the Climanomics platform to evaluate the impact of major hazards on each asset, including extreme temperatures, drought, coastal flooding, fluvial flooding, water stress, tropical cyclones and wildfires. This would be done in conjunction with a sophisticated analysis of each asset’s unique vulnerabilities to each hazard. For example, geographical coordinates are reviewed, as elevation is one factor that will determine exposure to flooding – in this case, a higher altitude assumes less risk.

To quantify the financial risk, it is important to determine how a hazard will affect an asset in a way that is financially material. For example, how will an increase in temperature impact cooling costs or a flood impact clean-up and repair costs? Of course, this will depend on the type of asset and if it is highly vulnerable or not.

All hazards and assessments of vulnerabilities are considered for each asset to model the average annual loss, which calculates the cost of damage and/or lost revenue for the owner over time as a percentage of the asset’s value. At some point, this loss of income could be a tipping point for the owner, increasing the likelihood of default on the mortgage. The total average annual loss is the sum of the financial impact of all hazards. This can be disaggregated by type of hazard and, within each hazard, by type of expense. The loss data is provided for each decade out to 2100 and four greenhouse gas (GHG) concentration scenarios.

Naturally, different municipalities are taking steps to minimize climate-related risks. For example, Miami is investing significant funds in water pumps and infrastructure upgrades given the city’s exposure to severe storms and sea level rise. Looking at such actions can provide an additional lens when assessing risks. TCS’s Market View provides information on the adaptation of municipalities to physical hazards and transition risks, and the impacts risk-reduction actions can have on property values and insurability.

In summary, TCS explained how these capabilities would provide the mortgage team with:

A rigorous screening of physical risks TCS starts by utilizing publicly available raw climate data from sources such as NASA, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Wildlife Fund HydroBASINS and much more. The data may include information on temperatures and precipitation, which expert TCS scientists use to build and refine their own climate models. For example, while precipitation is important for flooding, so is topography, land use and basin area, variables that are included in TCS’s hazard models. TCS has a growing library of proprietary impact functions that model the vulnerability of 230+ individual asset types to climate-related hazards based on a wide range of factors specific to each asset type.

A price on climate change The TCS Climanomics platform quantifies physical risks in financial terms (average annual loss) that are aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Scenario analysis TCS incorporates four climate scenarios based on the Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs). An RCP is a GHG concentration (not emissions) trajectory adopted by the IPCC. Four pathways were used for climate modeling and research for the IPCC fifth Assessment Report in 2014. The pathways describe different climate futures, all of which are considered possible depending on the volume of GHGs emitted in the years to come.

Visualizations of insights The Climanomics platform delivers simple charts, graphs, narrative and data for export that provide insights into the location, severity and timing of climate-related risks.