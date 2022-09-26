Growing public awareness about the profound challenges presented by climate change have led to a surge in new participation in carbon finance, with an increasing number of global entities setting ambitious carbon management objectives. This has led to increased interest and participation in global emissions markets, particularly in voluntary carbon credits.

Emissions markets have been around for decades, but they have gained new prominence in the wake of the Paris Climate Agreement. There has been a growing interest in carbon credits in compliance markets, like the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) that relies on a finite budget of “allowances”, which enable companies to emit one ton of CO2 per carbon credit. In addition, there has been an increased focus on carbon offsets in voluntary markets, which are tradable certificates that enable companies (and individuals) to offset their carbon emissions by funding projects that either reduce emissions (e.g., renewable energy) or remove emissions (e.g., reforestation).

In the EU ETS, private investment firms with allowance holdings jumped from about 100 in early 2018 to 350 by the end of 2021,1 driven in part by growing confidence in EU climate policies and the expectation of higher carbon prices in the future. The voluntary carbon markets look set for double-digit growth by 2030,2 with investment expected to exceed $100 billion by 2050.

This large global bank had recently added analysts to its trading team to focus specifically on carbon, recognizing the opportunities that were emerging as this commodity becomes a viable asset class. Being a nascent team, more information was needed on global carbon project developments, new and retired credits and carbon pricing to help appropriately structure a range of derivative contracts.