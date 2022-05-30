Europe barge MOC dates ahead of Spring Bank Holiday and Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday 2022

Effective May 30, May 31 and June 1 and in line with the published holiday schedule, Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, will reflect bids, offers and trades of refined product barges that load 7-15 days forward, not the usual 3/5-15 days forward in its Platts European Market on Close assessment process. The assessment continues to reflect the usual 3-15/5-15 days forward date range.
The full detail for each day can be seen below:
On May 30, MOC dates will be June 6 - June 14 (FE dates: June 6 - June 10; MW dates: June 8 - June 12; BE dates: June 10 - June 14)
On May 31, MOC dates will be June 7 - June 15 (FE dates: June 7 - June 11; MW dates: June 9 - June 13; BE dates: June 11 - June 15)
On June 1, MOC dates will be June 8 - June 16 (FE dates: June 8 - June 12; MW dates: June 10 - June 14; BE dates: June 12 - June 16)
Please note that June 2 and June 3 are a UK public holiday and no European oil assessments will be published.
For further details on services affected, please consult the published holiday schedule at https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/holiday
Please send any comments or questions to europe_products@spglobal.com with a copy to pricegroup@spglobal.com