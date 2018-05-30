CLARIFICATION NOTE: Gasoline specifications for FOB Arab Gulf, Fujairah after July 2019
S&P Global Platts would like to clarify the specification standards for the Middle Eastern assessments for FOB Arab Gulf and FOB Fujairah when the Singapore gasoline assessments start to reflect the new specifications from July 1, 2019.
In a subscriber note published April 3, 2018, Platts announced that it will amend the specifications for gasoline reflected in its FOB Singapore 92 RON, 95 RON and 97 RON unleaded assessments from July 1, 2019. The decision note can be viewed at https://www.platts.com/subscriber-notes-details/27947497 From July 2019, the specifications for the netback assessments of 92 RON and 95 RON gasoline on a FOB Arab Gulf basis will mirror the changes made to the FOB Singapore gasoline specifications.
However, the specifications reflected in the spot market premiums/discounts for 92 RON gasoline on a FOB Arab Gulf basis, and 95 RON gasoline on a FOB and CFR Arab Gulf basis will remain unchanged after July 2019.
DETAILS OF CHANGE: $/b Assessment Code FOB Singapore CODE REMARKS Gasoline 97 unleaded PGAMS00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 95 unl PGAEZ00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 92 unl PGAEY00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 91 unl (Non-Oxy) AAYNA00 No change
FOB Singapore premium/discount Gasoline 97 unl* AAPKE00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 95 unl* AAPKF00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 92 unl* AAPKG00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 92 unl** AAXER00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 91 unl** (Non-Oxy) AAYNB00 No change
*Differential to FOB Singapore naphtha MOPS strip **Differential to FOB Singapore gasoline 92 MOPS strip
FOB Arab Gulf Gasoline 95 unl AAICY00 as per subscriber note dated April 3 Gasoline 92 unl AAGJA00 as per subscriber note dated April 3
FOB Arab Gulf premium/discount Gasoline 95 unl*** AAWUJ00 No change Gasoline 95 unleaded CFR AAWUJ00 No change Gasoline 92 unl*** AAWUJ00 No change
FOB Fujairah Gasoline 95*** AFUJA00 No change
Mean of Platts Arab Gulf strip Gasoline 95 AFUJB00 No change
***Differential to FOB Arab Gulf spot assessment (20-40 days forward)
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