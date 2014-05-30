30 May 2014 | 06:09 UTC — London

SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects May 30 Caribbean Aframax assessments

Platts has corrected its May 30, 2014 Dirty Tanker 70 kt assessments for Caribbean-USAC, Caribbean-USGC and Caribbean-East Coast Canada. The correct assessments follow:

From: Caribs 70 kt To: USAC 100.00 USGC 100.00 EC Can 103.00

These assessments appear on PGA pages MH918 and MH1960, and in the Dirty Tankerwire. For questions or comments, please contact europe_crude@platts.com and pricegroup@platts.com.