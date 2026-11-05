Agriculture, Meat

November 05, 2026

New Platts Spanish Pork-Feed Indicator Weekly Assessment

The following Platts Spanish Pork-Feed Indicator Weekly Assessment has been created under the Market Data category GPN (Global Protein Assessments).

They will appear on:

Publications - Protein daily Report.

Fixed Pages - Platts Agriculture Alert pages PAA0244 and PAA0805.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 5, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
GPN SPCFI00 c 2 WA EUR PCT Spanish Pork-Feed Indicator Weekly

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/091726-platts-proposes-to-launch-a-spanish-pork-feed-cost-indicator-effective-nov-2

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.