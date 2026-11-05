Agriculture, Meat
November 05, 2026
New Platts Spanish Pork-Feed Indicator Weekly Assessment
The following Platts Spanish Pork-Feed Indicator Weekly Assessment has been created under the Market Data category GPN (Global Protein Assessments).
They will appear on:
Publications - Protein daily Report.
Fixed Pages - Platts Agriculture Alert pages PAA0244 and PAA0805.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 5, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|GPN
|SPCFI00
|c
|2
|WA
|EUR
|PCT
|Spanish Pork-Feed Indicator Weekly
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/091726-platts-proposes-to-launch-a-spanish-pork-feed-cost-indicator-effective-nov-2
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.