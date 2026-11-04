Refined Products, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, LPG, Jet Fuel, Gasoline, Diesel-Gasoil, Naphtha, Fuel Oil

November 04, 2026

New weekly averages and UOM conversions will replace the five-day rolling average symbols

The following weekly averages and UOM conversions will replace the five-day rolling average symbols and have been created in the Market Data category CJ (Oil Products: North Asia), CS (Oil Products: Singapore), CX (Oil Products: Singapore Fuel Oil), DA (Derivatives: Petroleum Asia), EB (Oil Products: European Bulk), PG (Oil Products: US Group 3), PN (Oil Products: NY Harbor), PS (Oil Products: South China), PZ (Oil Products: NY Harbor Fuel Oil), TB (Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX Lt Swt Crude), TE (Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX Heating Oil/ULSD), TG ( Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX RBOB Gasoline), TH (Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX Natural Gas), TJ (Futures/Nearbys: ICE Brent Crude Oil), TK (Futures/Nearbys: ICE Gas Oil), UG (Oil Products: US Gulf Coast), UW (Oil Products: US West Coast), UZ (Oil Products: US Gulf Coast Fuel Oil) and WC (Oil Products: Chicago Pipeline).

They will appear on the following:

Publications: US Daily, Gas Daily, Oilgram Price Report

Fixed Pages : Platts Global Alert pages PGA0027, PGA0032, PGA0033, PGA0034, PGA0035, PGA0038 and PGA0039, Platts Refined Products Alert pages PRF0027, PRF0032, PRF0033, PRF0034, PRF0035, PRF0038 and PRF0039, MH0036and RF0036.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 30, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
PN AAMGV04 c 3 WA USC GAL Gasoline RBOB NY Barge cents/gal WAvg
EB AAVBH04 c 3 WA USD MT ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Basis UK Cargo $/mt WAvg
EB AAWZC04 c 3 WA USD MT ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Basis Le Havre Cargo $/mt WAvg
UZ DEPAB00 c 3 DW USD MMB FO No6 1.0%S USGC Waterborne $/MMBtu
PN DEPAC00 c 3 DW USD MMB Gasoil No.2 New York Harbor Barge $/MMBtu
PN DEPAD00 c 3 DW USD BBL Gasoil No.2 New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
EB DEPAE00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet CIF Med Cargo $/bbl
EB DEPAF00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet CIF NWE Cargo $/bbl
EB DEPAG00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet FOB FARAG Barge $/bbl
EB DEPAH00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet FOB Med Cargo $/bbl
EB DEPAI00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet FOB NWE Cargo $/bbl
PN DEPAJ00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet fuel DDP Port Everglades Waterborne Outright $/bbl
PN DEPAK00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet fuel DDP Tampa Waterborne Outright $/bbl
UG DEPAL00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero 54 USGC Prompt Pipeline $/bbl
UG DEPAM00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero 54 USGC Waterborne $/bbl
UG DEPAN00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero 55 USGC Prompt Pipeline $/bbl
UG DEPAO00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero 55 USGC Waterborne $/bbl
PS DEPAP00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero C+F South China Cargo $/bbl
WC DEPAQ00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero FOB Chicago Pipe $/bbl
PG DEPAR00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero Group 3 Pipeline $/bbl
UW DEPAS00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero Los Angeles CA Pipeline $/bbl
PN DEPAT00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero LS New Jersey Buckeye Pipeline $/bbl
PN DEPAU00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero LS New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
PN DEPAW00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero New Jersey Buckeye Pipeline $/bbl
EB DEPAX00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
UW DEPAY00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero San Francisco CA Pipeline $/bbl
UW DEPAZ00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero Seattle WA Pipeline $/bbl
PN DEPBA00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero ULS New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
WC DEPBB00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero ULS No1 FOB Chicago Pipe $/bbl
PG DEPBC00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero ULS No1 Group 3 Pipeline $/bbl
UG DEPBD00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero ULS USGC Prompt Pipeline $/bbl
UG DEPBE00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero ULS USGC Waterborne $/bbl
UW DEPBF00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero USWC Waterborne $/bbl
TH DEPBG00 c 3 DW USC MMB NYMEX Natural Gas Settlement Mo01 cents/MMBtu
TH DEPBG04 c 3 WA USC MMB NYMEX Natural Gas Settlement Mo01 cents/MMBtu WAvg
TE DEPBH00 c 3 DW USC GAL NYMEX NY ULSD Settlement Mo01 cents/gal
TE DEPBH04 c 3 WA USC GAL NYMEX NY ULSD Settlement Mo01 cents/gal WAvg
TG DEPBI00 c 3 DW USC GAL NYMEX RBOB Settlement Mo01 cents/gal
TG DEPBI04 c 3 WA USC GAL NYMEX RBOB Settlement Mo01 cents/gal WAvg
UZ DEPBJ00 c 3 DW USD MMB USGC HSFO Waterborne (NextGen MOC) $/MMBtu
PG DEPBK00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero Dallas $/bbl
PG DEPBL00 c 3 DW USD BBL Jet Kero Denver $/bbl
TB DEPBM00 c 3 DW USC BBL NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Settlement Mo01 cents/bbl
TB DEPBM04 c 3 WA USC BBL NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Settlement Mo01 cents/bbl WAvg
TJ ICLL008 c 3 WA USD BBL ICE Brent Settlement Mo01 $/bbl WAvg
TK ICLO008 c 3 WA USD MT ICE Gasoil Settlement Mo01 $/mt WAvg
TB NMCL008 c 3 WA USD BBL NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Settlement Mo01 $/bbl WAvg
TE NMHO008 c 3 WA USD GAL NYMEX NY ULSD Settlement Mo01 $/gal WAvg
TH NMNG008 c 3 WA USD MMB NYMEX Natural Gas Settlement Mo01 $/MMBtu Wavg
TG NMRB008 c 3 WA USD GAL NYMEX RBOB Settlement Mo01 $/gal WAvg
CJ PAAAD04 c 3 WA USD MT Naphtha C+F Japan Cargo (NextGen MOC) $/mt WAvg
EB PAAAL04 c 3 WA USD MT Naphtha CIF NWE Cargo $/mt WAvg
UG PGACT04 c 3 WA USC GAL Gasoline Unl 87 USGC Prompt Pipeline cents/gal WAvg
EB PJAAU04 c 3 WA USD MT Jet CIF NWE Cargo $/mt WAvg
CS PJABF04 c 3 WA USD BBL Jet Kero FOB Spore Cargo $/bbl WAvg
DA PJABS04 c 3 WA USD BBL Jet Kero FOB Spore Cargo Financial Mo01 (NextGen MOC) $/bbl WAvg
CS POABC04 c 3 WA USD BBL Gasoil FOB Spore Cargo $/bbl WAvg
UG POAEE04 c 3 WA USC GAL Gasoil No.2 USGC waterborne cents/gal WAvg
PZ PUAAO04 c 3 WA USD BBL FO No.6 1.0% New York Harbor Delivered Cargo $/bbl WAvg
EB PUABA04 c 3 WA USD MT FO 3.5%S CIF NWE Cargo $/mt WAvg
CX PUADV04 c 3 WA USD MT FO 180 CST 3.5%S FOB Spore Cargo $/mt WAvg
UZ PUAFZ04 c 3 WA USD BBL USGC HSFO Waterborne (NextGen MOC) $/bbl WAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/101926-platts-to-discontinue-five-day-rolling-average-for-oil-reports-effective-oct-30-amends-previous-discontinuation-date

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.