Refined Products, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, LPG, Jet Fuel, Gasoline, Diesel-Gasoil, Naphtha, Fuel Oil
November 04, 2026
New weekly averages and UOM conversions will replace the five-day rolling average symbols
The following weekly averages and UOM conversions will replace the five-day rolling average symbols and have been created in the Market Data category CJ (Oil Products: North Asia), CS (Oil Products: Singapore), CX (Oil Products: Singapore Fuel Oil), DA (Derivatives: Petroleum Asia), EB (Oil Products: European Bulk), PG (Oil Products: US Group 3), PN (Oil Products: NY Harbor), PS (Oil Products: South China), PZ (Oil Products: NY Harbor Fuel Oil), TB (Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX Lt Swt Crude), TE (Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX Heating Oil/ULSD), TG ( Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX RBOB Gasoline), TH (Futures/Nearbys: NYMEX Natural Gas), TJ (Futures/Nearbys: ICE Brent Crude Oil), TK (Futures/Nearbys: ICE Gas Oil), UG (Oil Products: US Gulf Coast), UW (Oil Products: US West Coast), UZ (Oil Products: US Gulf Coast Fuel Oil) and WC (Oil Products: Chicago Pipeline).
They will appear on the following:
Publications: US Daily, Gas Daily, Oilgram Price Report
Fixed Pages : Platts Global Alert pages PGA0027, PGA0032, PGA0033, PGA0034, PGA0035, PGA0038 and PGA0039, Platts Refined Products Alert pages PRF0027, PRF0032, PRF0033, PRF0034, PRF0035, PRF0038 and PRF0039, MH0036and RF0036.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct. 30, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|PN
|AAMGV04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|GAL
|Gasoline RBOB NY Barge cents/gal WAvg
|EB
|AAVBH04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Basis UK Cargo $/mt WAvg
|EB
|AAWZC04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Basis Le Havre Cargo $/mt WAvg
|UZ
|DEPAB00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|FO No6 1.0%S USGC Waterborne $/MMBtu
|PN
|DEPAC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|Gasoil No.2 New York Harbor Barge $/MMBtu
|PN
|DEPAD00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Gasoil No.2 New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
|EB
|DEPAE00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet CIF Med Cargo $/bbl
|EB
|DEPAF00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet CIF NWE Cargo $/bbl
|EB
|DEPAG00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet FOB FARAG Barge $/bbl
|EB
|DEPAH00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet FOB Med Cargo $/bbl
|EB
|DEPAI00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet FOB NWE Cargo $/bbl
|PN
|DEPAJ00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet fuel DDP Port Everglades Waterborne Outright $/bbl
|PN
|DEPAK00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet fuel DDP Tampa Waterborne Outright $/bbl
|UG
|DEPAL00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero 54 USGC Prompt Pipeline $/bbl
|UG
|DEPAM00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero 54 USGC Waterborne $/bbl
|UG
|DEPAN00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero 55 USGC Prompt Pipeline $/bbl
|UG
|DEPAO00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero 55 USGC Waterborne $/bbl
|PS
|DEPAP00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero C+F South China Cargo $/bbl
|WC
|DEPAQ00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero FOB Chicago Pipe $/bbl
|PG
|DEPAR00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero Group 3 Pipeline $/bbl
|UW
|DEPAS00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero Los Angeles CA Pipeline $/bbl
|PN
|DEPAT00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero LS New Jersey Buckeye Pipeline $/bbl
|PN
|DEPAU00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero LS New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
|PN
|DEPAW00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero New Jersey Buckeye Pipeline $/bbl
|EB
|DEPAX00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
|UW
|DEPAY00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero San Francisco CA Pipeline $/bbl
|UW
|DEPAZ00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero Seattle WA Pipeline $/bbl
|PN
|DEPBA00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero ULS New York Harbor Barge $/bbl
|WC
|DEPBB00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero ULS No1 FOB Chicago Pipe $/bbl
|PG
|DEPBC00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero ULS No1 Group 3 Pipeline $/bbl
|UG
|DEPBD00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero ULS USGC Prompt Pipeline $/bbl
|UG
|DEPBE00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero ULS USGC Waterborne $/bbl
|UW
|DEPBF00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero USWC Waterborne $/bbl
|TH
|DEPBG00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|MMB
|NYMEX Natural Gas Settlement Mo01 cents/MMBtu
|TH
|DEPBG04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|MMB
|NYMEX Natural Gas Settlement Mo01 cents/MMBtu WAvg
|TE
|DEPBH00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|NYMEX NY ULSD Settlement Mo01 cents/gal
|TE
|DEPBH04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|GAL
|NYMEX NY ULSD Settlement Mo01 cents/gal WAvg
|TG
|DEPBI00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|GAL
|NYMEX RBOB Settlement Mo01 cents/gal
|TG
|DEPBI04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|GAL
|NYMEX RBOB Settlement Mo01 cents/gal WAvg
|UZ
|DEPBJ00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|USGC HSFO Waterborne (NextGen MOC) $/MMBtu
|PG
|DEPBK00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero Dallas $/bbl
|PG
|DEPBL00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero Denver $/bbl
|TB
|DEPBM00
|c
|3
|DW
|USC
|BBL
|NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Settlement Mo01 cents/bbl
|TB
|DEPBM04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|BBL
|NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Settlement Mo01 cents/bbl WAvg
|TJ
|ICLL008
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|ICE Brent Settlement Mo01 $/bbl WAvg
|TK
|ICLO008
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|ICE Gasoil Settlement Mo01 $/mt WAvg
|TB
|NMCL008
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Settlement Mo01 $/bbl WAvg
|TE
|NMHO008
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|GAL
|NYMEX NY ULSD Settlement Mo01 $/gal WAvg
|TH
|NMNG008
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MMB
|NYMEX Natural Gas Settlement Mo01 $/MMBtu Wavg
|TG
|NMRB008
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|GAL
|NYMEX RBOB Settlement Mo01 $/gal WAvg
|CJ
|PAAAD04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Naphtha C+F Japan Cargo (NextGen MOC) $/mt WAvg
|EB
|PAAAL04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Naphtha CIF NWE Cargo $/mt WAvg
|UG
|PGACT04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|GAL
|Gasoline Unl 87 USGC Prompt Pipeline cents/gal WAvg
|EB
|PJAAU04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Jet CIF NWE Cargo $/mt WAvg
|CS
|PJABF04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero FOB Spore Cargo $/bbl WAvg
|DA
|PJABS04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|Jet Kero FOB Spore Cargo Financial Mo01 (NextGen MOC) $/bbl WAvg
|CS
|POABC04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|Gasoil FOB Spore Cargo $/bbl WAvg
|UG
|POAEE04
|c
|3
|WA
|USC
|GAL
|Gasoil No.2 USGC waterborne cents/gal WAvg
|PZ
|PUAAO04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|FO No.6 1.0% New York Harbor Delivered Cargo $/bbl WAvg
|EB
|PUABA04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|FO 3.5%S CIF NWE Cargo $/mt WAvg
|CX
|PUADV04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|FO 180 CST 3.5%S FOB Spore Cargo $/mt WAvg
|UZ
|PUAFZ04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|BBL
|USGC HSFO Waterborne (NextGen MOC) $/bbl WAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/101926-platts-to-discontinue-five-day-rolling-average-for-oil-reports-effective-oct-30-amends-previous-discontinuation-date
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.