Chemicals
November 04, 2026
New Brazil methanol spot symbols
The following Brazil methanol spot symbols have been created in the Market Data category IM (Petchems: Intermediates). They will appear on the following:
Publications: Solventswire, Europe and Americas Petrochemicalscan
Fixed Pages: Platts Petrochemical Alert page PCA1567.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 3, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|IM
|METBA00
|c
|2
|DW
|BRL
|MT
|Methanol Ex-tank Brazil BRL/mt
|IM
|METBA03
|c
|3
|MA
|BRL
|MT
|Methanol Ex-tank Brazil BRL/mt MAvg
|IM
|METBA04
|c
|3
|WA
|BRL
|MT
|Methanol Ex-tank Brazil BRL/mt WAvg
|IM
|METBB00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Methanol Ex-tank Brazil $/mt
|IM
|METBB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Methanol Ex-tank Brazil $/mt MAvg
|IM
|METBB04
|c
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Methanol Ex-tank Brazil $/mt WAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100626-platts-to-launch-brazil-methanol-spot-assessment-nov-3
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.