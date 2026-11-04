Chemicals

November 04, 2026

New Brazil methanol spot symbols

The following Brazil methanol spot symbols have been created in the Market Data category IM (Petchems: Intermediates). They will appear on the following:

Publications: Solventswire, Europe and Americas Petrochemicalscan

Fixed Pages: Platts Petrochemical Alert page PCA1567.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 3, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
IM METBA00 c 2 DW BRL MT Methanol Ex-tank Brazil BRL/mt
IM METBA03 c 3 MA BRL MT Methanol Ex-tank Brazil BRL/mt MAvg
IM METBA04 c 3 WA BRL MT Methanol Ex-tank Brazil BRL/mt WAvg
IM METBB00 c 2 DW USD MT Methanol Ex-tank Brazil $/mt
IM METBB03 c 3 MA USD MT Methanol Ex-tank Brazil $/mt MAvg
IM METBB04 c 3 WA USD MT Methanol Ex-tank Brazil $/mt WAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100626-platts-to-launch-brazil-methanol-spot-assessment-nov-3

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.