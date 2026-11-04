Energy Transition, Carbon
November 04, 2026
New Americas IFM carbon credit symbols
The following Americas IFM carbon credit symbols have been created in the Market Data category CBN (Carbon: Global Assessments). They will appear on the following:
Publications: Carbon Markets Daily Report
Fixed Pages: Platts Energy Transition Alert pages ETA2009, ETA2011 and Platts Carbon Markets Alert pages CMA2009, CMA2011.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|CBN
|IFMMA00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e
|CBN
|IFMMA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e MAvg
|CBN
|IFMMB00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e
|CBN
|IFMMB03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e MAvg
|CBN
|IFMUC00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e
|CBN
|IFMUC03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e MAvg
|CBN
|IFMUD00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Current Year $/mtCO2e
|CBN
|IFMUD03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Current Year $/mtCO2e MAvg
|CBN
|IFMUE00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Yr01 $/mtCO2e
|CBN
|IFMUE03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Yr01 $/mtCO2e MAvg
|CBN
|IFMUF00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e
|CBN
|IFMUF03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MTC
|Platts IFM United States (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100226-platts-to-launch-americas-ifm-carbon-credit-assessments-nov-2
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.