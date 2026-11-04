Energy Transition, Carbon

November 04, 2026

New Americas IFM carbon credit symbols

The following Americas IFM carbon credit symbols have been created in the Market Data category CBN (Carbon: Global Assessments). They will appear on the following:

Publications: Carbon Markets Daily Report

Fixed Pages: Platts Energy Transition Alert pages ETA2009, ETA2011 and Platts Carbon Markets Alert pages CMA2009, CMA2011.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
CBN IFMMA00 c 2 DW USD MTC Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e
CBN IFMMA03 c 3 MA USD MTC Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e MAvg
CBN IFMMB00 c 2 DW USD MTC Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e
CBN IFMMB03 c 3 MA USD MTC Platts IFM Mexico (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e MAvg
CBN IFMUC00 c 2 DW USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e
CBN IFMUC03 c 3 MA USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Removals) Current Year $/mtCO2e MAvg
CBN IFMUD00 c 2 DW USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Current Year $/mtCO2e
CBN IFMUD03 c 3 MA USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Current Year $/mtCO2e MAvg
CBN IFMUE00 c 2 DW USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Yr01 $/mtCO2e
CBN IFMUE03 c 3 MA USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Avoidance) Yr01 $/mtCO2e MAvg
CBN IFMUF00 c 2 DW USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e
CBN IFMUF03 c 3 MA USD MTC Platts IFM United States (Removals) Yr01 $/mtCO2e MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100226-platts-to-launch-americas-ifm-carbon-credit-assessments-nov-2

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.