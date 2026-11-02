Refined Products

November 02, 2026

New daily FOB Middle East bitumen symbols

The following daily FOB Middle East bitumen symbols have been created in the Market Data category PU (Oil Products: Asphalt).

They will appear on-

Publication - APAG Marketscan.

Fixed Pages - Platts Global Alert PGA2502, PGA2503, PGA2522, PGA2004 and Platts Refined Products Alert PRF2502, PRF2503, PRF2522, PRF2004.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
PU TMEBV00 c 2 DW USD MT FOB Middle East Bitumen VG30
PU TMEBV03 c 3 MA USD MT FOB Middle East Bitumen VG30 MAvg
PU FMEBV00 c 2 DW USD MT FOB Middle East Bitumen VG40
PU FMEBV03 c 3 MA USD MT FOB Middle East Bitumen VG40 MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/110226-platts-launches-daily-fob-middle-east-bitumen-assessments-nov-2

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.