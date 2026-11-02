Refined Products
November 02, 2026
New daily FOB Middle East bitumen symbols
The following daily FOB Middle East bitumen symbols have been created in the Market Data category PU (Oil Products: Asphalt).
They will appear on-
Publication - APAG Marketscan.
Fixed Pages - Platts Global Alert PGA2502, PGA2503, PGA2522, PGA2004 and Platts Refined Products Alert PRF2502, PRF2503, PRF2522, PRF2004.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|PU
|TMEBV00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|FOB Middle East Bitumen VG30
|PU
|TMEBV03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|FOB Middle East Bitumen VG30 MAvg
|PU
|FMEBV00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|FOB Middle East Bitumen VG40
|PU
|FMEBV03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|FOB Middle East Bitumen VG40 MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/110226-platts-launches-daily-fob-middle-east-bitumen-assessments-nov-2
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.